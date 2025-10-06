Floods in north Bengal forests claim lives of wild animals; rhino, leopards among casualties

Kolkata, Oct 6 (PTI) Devastating floods triggered by torrential rains in north Bengal have swept away several wild animals from the forests of the Dooars region, with at least seven animal deaths reported so far, a senior forest department official said on Monday.

Large volumes of water from swollen rivers — including Torsha, Jaldhaka, Kaljani and Diana — inundated vast stretches of forest in the region, leaving little time for forest personnel to respond or rescue animals, Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW) Sandeep Sundriyal told PTI.

He said that initial reports suggested that one rhinos, two leopards and four sambar deer died in the forest belts of the Dooars region.

However, a clearer picture will emerge once the water recedes and our teams are able to access the interior areas, which may take around a week," Sundriyal said.

The senior official said Jaldapara and Garumara are the worst-hit, inundated by swirling waters from rivers Torsha, Jaldhaka, Kaljani and Diana.

"Due to their proximity to the rivers, both parks are highly vulnerable during such floods. While rivers provide water sources for the animals, they also pose a threat during heavy rains. It will take some time for the situation to stabilise," he said.

While Jaldapara covers an area of 216 sq km, Gorumara is spread over 79.45 sq km.

At least three more rhinos were initially reported missing from their habitats in the Dooars region. While two were later traced, one continues to remain unaccounted.

"We are optimistic the remaining rhino is alive. Once the water level goes down, efforts will be made to track and relocate it to its habitat," the official said.

"The department also received reports of five elephants, including calves, stranded as Jaldhaka river swelled up near Panbari forest. Forest teams expect to drive them back to safety when the situation normalises," he added. PTI SUS MNB