Floods, other natural calamities affected 282 talukas in Maharashtra during monsoon: Minister

Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has announced a special relief package for people affected by heavy rains, floods, and other natural calamities during the June to September period and declared 251 talukas as fully affected and 31 talukas as partially affected, it said on Saturday.

The government has offered the same concessions to these areas as the ones applicable in a drought-like situation, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makrand Jadhav-Patil said.

Around 65 lakh hectares of crop area was damaged -- 26.69 lakh hectares between June and August, and nearly 39 lakh hectares in September, he said in a statement.

Families of deceased victims will receive Rs 4 lakh each while assistance for the injured ranges from Rs 5,400 to Rs 16,000, the minister said.

For completely damaged houses, Rs 1.2 lakh will be given in the plains and Rs 1.3 lakh in hilly regions. Partially damaged houses will get Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,500, he said.

Farmers will get Rs 8,500 per hectare for rainfed crops, Rs17,000 for irrigated crops, and Rs 22,500 for perennial crops, limited to three hectares.

For loss of agricultural land due to landslides or erosion, small and marginal farmers will receive Rs 47,000 per hectare.

Dairy cattle losses will attract assistance of Rs 37,500 per animal, draft animals Rs 32,000, small animals Rs 20,000, and goats/sheep Rs 4,000 each.

Fisherfolk will get up to Rs 15,000 for fully damaged boats and Rs 4,000 for lost nets.

The government has also approved waivers and concessions, including exemption from land revenue, rescheduling of cooperative loans, one-year moratorium on farm loan recovery, quarterly electricity bill relief, and examination fee waivers for students of Classes 10 and 12 in affected areas, the statement said.

Under the special package, Rs10,000 crore will be allocated for the restoration of infrastructure like rural roads, public works, irrigation, and power facilities, to be implemented through the respective departments.

Departments of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Employment Guarantee have been directed to provide sector-specific assistance. Farmers will receive direct benefit transfers of Rs 10,000 per hectare (up to three hectares) for rabi seeds and fertilisers, the minister said. PTI MR KRK