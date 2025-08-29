Floodwater inflows rising in Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Aug 29 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Friday said floodwater inflows are rising in the Godavari river with inflows and outflows reaching 6.59 lakh cusecs (cubic foot per second) at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram, East Godavari district.

The APSDMA managing director Prakhar Jain said the water level in the river at Bhadrachalam in Telangana reached 35.3 ft.

"Floodwater inflows are rising in the Godavari river with inflows and outflows reaching 6.59 lakh cusecs at Dowleswaram (Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage)," said Jain in an official release.

He said Godavari water level rose to 17.06 metres at Kunavaram and 11.45 meters at Polavaram.

Meanwhile, Jain observed that the first-level warning at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada for the Krishna river had been withdrawn while floodwater inflows and outflows were 3.94 lakh cusecs by Friday morning.

At Srisailam Dam, he said inflow was 2.95 lakh cusecs and outflow 3.37 lakh cusecs, followed by 2.52 lakh cusecs inflow and 2.47 lakh cusecs outflow at Nagarjunasagar and 2.29 lakh cusecs inflow and 2.1 lakh cusecs outflow at Pulichintala project.

The APSDMA managing director advised Vinayaka Chaturthi festival celebrants to exercise caution while immersing idols and alerting people living in low-lying areas.

Further, he alerted people living in the riparian regions of the Godavari and Krishna rivers to be cautious and advised people against crossing streams and canals. PTI STH KH