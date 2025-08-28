Floodwater inflows rising in Krishna river in Andhra

Amaravati, Aug 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Thursday said floodwater are rising in the Krishna river at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada, where inflows and outflows were at 3.62 lakh cusecs.

Floodwaters are gushing intensely at the barrage and 3.62 lakh cusecs of inflows and outflows were logged by 10.45 am today, said APSDMA managing director Prakhar Jain.

"Floodwater inflows are rising in the Krishna river and it is intense at Prakasam Barrage. The first level warning could be issued before afternoon," said Jain in an official release.

He alerted people living by the banks and the riparian regions of the river to take precautions.

Jain also cautioned Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrants who come to immerse idols, and advised people against crossing streams and canals. PTI STH KH