Floodwater inflows rising in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Sep 23 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday said floodwaters are rising in Krishna river, with inflow and outflow recorded at 4.11 lakh cusecs.

Disaster Management Authority managing director, Prakhar Jain said that for emergency relief operations, five State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed at Vijayawada ghats (riverfront steps). First level warning continues as authorities monitor river flow and ensure people's safety during Dasara festivities.

"The floodwaters in the Krishna river are rising with both inflow and outflow measured at 4.11 lakh cusecs," said Jain in an official release.

Police, irrigation, and municipal staff remain stationed near ghats for safety measures. Barricades and warning boards indicating river danger levels have been installed to alert devotees.

Devotees are requested to co-operate with officials and follow all instructions. People living near riverbanks and low-lying areas are urged to take precautionary measures immediately, he added. PTI MS STH KH