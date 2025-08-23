Floodwaters start to recede in Godavari, Krishna rivers

Amaravati, Aug 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director Prakhar Jain on Saturday said floodwaters started receding in the Godavari and Krishna rivers.

Jain said the water level in the Godavari River at Bhadrachalam in Telangana dropped to 39.5 ft.

"There is a drop in floodwater levels in the Godavari and Krishna rivers. At Bhadrachalam (Godavari river), the water level dropped to 39.5 ft," said Jain in an official press release.

Jain said floodwater inflows and outflows at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district were 12.3 lakh cusecs (cubic feet per second) by Saturday morning, and added that the first level warning is continuing here.

Meanwhile, Jain said the first-level warning for Krishna River at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada was withdrawn, where floodwater inflows and outflows were 3.92 lakh cusecs.

Likewise, there was an inflow of 4.73 lakh cusecs of floodwater and an outflow of 5.14 lakh cusecs at Srisailam Dam located across Krishna River.

Similarly, Nagarjunasagar project logged an inflow of 4.45 lakh cusecs of floodwaters and an outflow of 4.05 lakh cusecs while inflows and outflows at Pulichintala were 3.91 lakh cusecs, he said.

Until the flood level reduces completely, Jain said, people in low-lying areas should remain vigilant. PTI STH ADB