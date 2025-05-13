Floor-cleaning machine falls on track at CSMT; none hurt

Mumbai, May 13 (PTI) A floor-cleaning machine fell on a track at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus here on Tuesday morning, briefly affecting the movement of a local train, an official said.

A contractual operator lost control of the machine, causing it to fall on the track just as a train was pulling into the platform at 11.33 am, he said.

"The train was detained for five minutes due to the incident. The situation was immediately brought under control, and services normalised thereafter," said the Central Railway spokesperson.

No injury or damage was reported, he said.

Railway sources said the security personnel, with the help of a few people, removed the machine from the tracks, and the services immediately resumed. PTI KK ARU