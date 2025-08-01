Flow like water, don't explode like a bomb: BJP's dig at Rahul Gandhi on his 'atom bomb' remarks

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim that his party has an "atom bomb" of evidence against the Election Commission on poll irregularities, the BJP on Friday asked him to "flow like water" instead of "exploding like a bomb".

The ruling party also slammed Gandhi for using "undemocratic and undignified" language to target the poll panel.

"If they explode a bomb, we will save the Constitution," it said.

The response comes after the Congress leader claimed that his party has "open and shut" evidence of alleged poll irregularities by the Election Commission. Likening the proof to an atom bomb, Gandhi said that the poll panel will have no place to hide when it explodes.

Replying to a query from reporters on the Congress leader's remarks, BJP leader Sambit Patra said, "Will Rahul Gandhi explode like a bomb? What do you think? Their job is to explode. They have no other work to do." He said the Opposition party speaks of such things because they have no faith in democracy.

"Think what kind of language this is: I (Gandhi) will explode on the Election Commission!" Patra told reporters at the BJP headquarters.

"You say 'I will go to Supreme Court against the Election Commission' or 'I will protest against it in a democratic manner', but 'exploding like a bomb'? The language (of Gandhi) itself is undemocratic and undignified," Patra said.

The BJP leader said the language Gandhi used shows that "these people want to explode like bombs".

"We have faith in democracy. If they detonate an atom bomb, we will save the Constitution," Patra added.

The BJP leader alleged that Gandhi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, has been speaking in a "threatening tone since the beginning" and has not "spared anybody".

"With one hand in pocket, he always speaks in a threatening tone. Just like in Hindi movies, where the villain always keeps one hand in pocket and says things like 'I will explode, I will hit you', he also keeps doing the same," the BJP leader charged.

"This is not right. This doesn't suit a leader in a democracy, especially when you are the Leader of Opposition," he said, adding, "It does not suit Rahul Gandhi to explode like a bomb. You should flow like cool water. Don't explode like a bomb." PTI PK PK RUK RUK