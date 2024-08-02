Flower petals showered on kanwariyas from helicopter in UP's Meerut, Baghpat

Meerut/Baghpat: Flower petals were showered on kanwariyas from a helicopter in the western Uttar Pradesh districts by government officials on Friday, as the Yogi Adityanath-led government's gesture for the devotees continued for the third day.

On Thursday, District Magistrate Deepak Meena and Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada showered flowers on kanwariyas from a helicopter in Meerut, an official statement issued by the state government said.

"Continuing this gesture, on Friday, the auspicious occasion of Shravan Shivaratri, Meerut Division Commissioner Selva Kumari J and Inspector General of Police Nachiketa Jha showered flowers on Kanwariyas from a helicopter at Baba Augharnath temple in Meerut and Pura Mahadev temple in Baghpat," it said.

"In addition to the flower shower, both officers also surveyed the temple premises and reviewed the security arrangements," the statement said, adding "the kanwariyas were delighted by the aerial display".

Meerut DM Deepak Meena and SSP Vipin Tada on Thursday showered flowers from a helicopter at various locations, including Meerut's historic Augarnath temple, the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway, Pallavpuram and the Siway Toll Plaza. On Wednesday, flowers were showered on the devotees from a bulldozer in Meerut.

The Kanwar Yatra began on July 22 and ends on August 6.

A large number of devotees travel from various places with 'kanwars' carrying holy water from the Ganga to perform 'jalabhishek' of Shivlings during the Hindu calendar month of 'Shravan'. Many believers shun consuming meat during the month they consider holy. Many don't even consume meals containing onions and garlic.