Flower pots placed along roads stolen hours after PM's event in Lucknow

Lucknow, Dec 26 (PTI) Flower pots placed along roads for the inauguration of the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi were stolen in Lucknow hours after the event, officials said on Friday.

Several videos on social media showed people carrying the flower pots, some loading them onto two-wheelers, while others walking away with them on foot.

A few were seen removing cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Officials from the horticulture department of Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) confirmed that over 4,000 flower pots, intended to beautify the road leading to the memorial complex, were stolen after the prime minister and other dignitaries left the venue on Thursday.

The thefts, reported from areas under the Dubagga Police Station, attracted the ire of the municipal corporation, district administration, and the LDA.

Officials said the people made off with the public items even while the police were there.

Its vice-chairman, Prathamesh Kumar, told the media on Friday that a written complaint had been submitted with the police in connection with the loot.

The authority has begun removing the remaining pots to prevent thefts, officials said.

Police said that an FIR will be registered once the complaint is registered.

On Thursday, Modi inaugurated the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal on the 101st birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Yogi Adityanath shared the dias with the prime minister.

The 65-acre complex has been built at Rs 230 crore.

It features 65-foot bronze statues of BJP-RSS ideologues Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and a state-of-the-art museum. PTI CDN SMV VN VN