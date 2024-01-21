Flower saplings from Maharashtra, Ramayana-era trees adorn Ram temple premises

Ayodhya: Nearly 7,500 saplings of flowers brought from Maharashtra have been planted in the premises of the Ram temple here, offering a visual treat to devotees visiting the shrine.

Advertisment

The saplings comprising many foreign and indigenous varieties of flowers have been planted by the forest department, officials said.

Besides the flower saplings, 56 species of ornamental plants, including Aglaonema Red-Lipstick, Alocasia Black Velvet-Cucullata, Philodendron Ring of Fire-Birkin, Xanadu, Red Congo, Pink Fire, Pink Princess, Dieffenbachia White, Homalomena Bronze, Caladium Mix, Malpighia Shriram, Dracana Mahatma, Cephalandra plant, have been planted in the temple premises.

A Nakshatra Vatika comprising 27 trees, which are associated with 27 constellations, is also a part of the premises.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently planted saplings in the Nakshatra Vatika.

Among the trees of the Ramayana era planted in the Vatika are Peepal, Pakad, Neem, Gutel, Mahua, Shisham, Khair, Palash, Bel, Maulishree, Shami, Kadamba, Mango, Arjun, Gular, Sal, Banyan, Amla, Pine. They are also related to the constellations.

Special attention is being given to ensure a distinct appearance to the Nakshatra Vatika within the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sitanshu Pandey said.

Iron tree guards have also been installed to protect the plants, he added.