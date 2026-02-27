Flowers important in 'sanatan dharma', their markets should thrive: Maharashtra CM

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said flower markets need to thrive as flowers are important in 'sanatan dharma'.

He also said a Government Resolution (GR) will soon be issued to bring clarity over the existing ban on non-biodegradable flowers in the state.

The government announced a statewide ban on the use, sale, and distribution of artificial (non-biodegradable) flowers in July 2025.

BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute and others raised the issue of illegal sale of artificial flowers in the market despite the ban through a calling attention notice in the state assembly.

Intervening in a debate on it, Fadnavis warned that professionals using artificial flowers for decoration purposes will be liable for punishment.

Artificial flower business is bringing loss to flower growers and to the environment, he said.

"A GR will be issued soon to bring clarity on the existing ban on non-biodegradable flowers," Fadnavis said.

"Flower markets need to thrive because flowers are important in sanatan dharma," the CM noted.

Stating that some flower markets have been closed because of the civic action against encroachment, Fadnavis said he will order local authorities to restart the markets involved in the sale of natural flowers.

Speaking earlier, NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil said, "Due to falling prices of natural flowers across the state, flower-growing farmers are facing a severe crisis. The main reason behind this situation is the growing use of artificial flowers." He demanded that the existing ban on artificial flowers be implemented effectively.

Flower cultivators invest heavily in greenhouses and cultivate natural flowers on a large scale. However, due to the increasing use of artificial flowers in the market, they are not getting proper prices for their produce, leading to heavy financial losses, Patil said.

He sought strong measures to completely stop the sale of artificial flowers.

Recently, flower vendors at the flower market in Mumbai's Dadar area were removed by the civic body, in protest of which flower traders in the metropolis shut their shops, the former minister said.

Patil also urged the administration to take immediate steps with a humanitarian approach and ensure smooth resumption of flower trade.