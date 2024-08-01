Flowers showered on kanwariyas from helicopter in Meerut

Lucknow/Meerut (UP): Flowers were showered on kanwariyas from a helicopter in Meerut on Thursday by District Magistrate Deepak Meena and Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada.

Flowers showered at significant landmarks, including Meerut's historic Augharnath Temple, Delhi-Dehradun National Highway, Pallavpuram, and Siwaya Toll Plaza, causing immense delighting to the kanwariyas, officials said.

The kanwariyas thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the gesture and praised the arrangements along the kanwar route.

This comes after showering of flowers from a bulldozer in Meerut on Wednesday.

The helicopter took off from the Police Line and then showered flowers on kanwariyas along the entire NH58 route. During this, an aerial survey of the kanwar route was also conducted.