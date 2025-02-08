Fluorescent collars for mithuns to prevent road accidents in Arunachal

Itanagar, Feb 8 PTI) Fluorescent collars have been given to mithun owners in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang district to make the animals more visible on highways during dense fog and low visibility to prevent road accidents.

The mithun is a culturally revered bovine species in Arunachal Pradesh.

To reduce road accidents and safeguard both human lives and mithuns, Circle officer of Pangin in Siang district, Niyang Pertin and PWD (Highways) Pasighat division executive engineer Okep Dai, on Friday distributed fluorescent collars to mithun owners.

The collars are designed to make the animals more visible on highways, especially during the dense winter fog, when low visibility has led to numerous accidents, an official communique said here.

Mithuns, with their dark coats, often blend into the night, making it difficult for drivers to spot them on the roads. This has resulted in the loss of both human and animal lives.

Pertin and Dai personally funded and procured 200 fluorescent collars to mitigate such risks.

The distribution ceremony was presided over by Pangin additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Gamtum Padu.

"Ensuring the safety of our highways is a shared responsibility. This initiative to protect Mithuns is an important step forward, and it marks just the beginning. We will continue to develop innovative ideas to further enhance the safety and well-being of all," Padu said, urging the community to collaborate with the administration in future development efforts.

The circle officer expressed her concern over the repeated loss of Mithuns in road accidents.

"These animals are an integral part of our cultural heritage, and it was disheartening to witness their vulnerability on highways. It became clear that something needed to be done," she added.

"The safety of our highways is not just about infrastructure, it is about ensuring harmony between people, wildlife, and livestock," Dai said.