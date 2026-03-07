flydubai flight from Dubai arrives in Kolkata with 163 passengers

Kolkata, Mar 7 (PTI) A flydubai flight from Dubai arrived at Kolkata on Saturday, airport officials said.

The flight arrived at 0053 hours with 163 passengers. It later left for Dubai with 92 passengers, they said.

A Qatar Airways flight left Kolkata for Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, officials said.

Emirates Airlines said that its flight on the Dubai-Kolkata-Dubai sector would operate as per schedule on Saturday, with the inbound flight expected at 1850 hours and the outbound departure set for 2025 hours.

On Friday, seven international flights from Kolkata to Gulf countries were cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, officials said. PTI BSM RG