Flyer booked for uttering 'bomb' at airport in Kerala

Kochi, Oct 25 (PTI) A case was registered against a man for allegedly uttering the word 'bomb' during luggage scanning at the international airport here, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The Dubai-bound passenger, hailing from Alappuzha district, landed in trouble after he mentioned "bomb" inside the airport complex on Tuesday.

The incident took place when the man, who came to board a flight to the gulf nation, engaged in a war of words with the airport staff over the weight of his luggage.

The airport staff pointed out that his luggage exceeded the permissible weight limit and checked it repeatedly.

Advertisment

Irked over the extensive security checking, the man sarcastically asked whether there was bomb in his baggage.

Based on the information provided by the airport authorities, local police registered a case against the man.

"He was booked under the relevant section of the Kerala Police Act," a police officer said.

It was a bailable offence, the officer added. PRI LGK ROH