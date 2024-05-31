Flying balloons and kites, using lasers prohibited within 5 km of Thiruvananthapuram airport

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police have prohibited the flying of balloons and kites as well as the bursting of "high-riser crackers" within a five-kilometer radius around the international airport here.

The police have also prohibited the release of illuminated objects and the use of "skyward laser beam lights" for any purpose whatsoever within the five km radius.

The order by Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam came into effect from May 29.

The decision was taken following a report received by the police that certain people were resorting to flying balloons and kites, using high-riser crackers and flashing decorative and rotating laser light beams in and around the airport.

In his order, on May 29, the Police Commissioner said that it was necessary to put a check on such activities in the flight zone around the airport "to prevent imminent danger to aircraft" during take-off, landing and other flying operations.

Chakilam also said that he was convinced that due to such activities "there is every chance of occurrence of untoward air incidents".

He said that any person or individual who notices such type of activities around the airport may inform the nearest police station.