Flying drones, UAV around Jewar airport punishable offence: Police

Noida, Apr 26 (PTI) Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Saturday issued an advisory stating that flying drones and unmanned aerial vehicles around the Noida International Airport in Jewar was a punishable offence.

The ban was implemented keeping in mind the airport's security and monitoring of the airspace, it said.

Manish Kumar Mishra, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jewar Airport, said, "There is a complete ban on flying drones or any type of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) above and in the vicinity of Noida International Airport. This ban has been implemented keeping in mind the security of the airport and monitoring of the airspace." As per instructions of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and security agencies, the Noida International Airport was declared a Red Zone (no drone fly zone) on October 8, 2024, he said.

"Flying a drone without permission in this area is a punishable offence under the Airports Authority of India Act, 1934 and the rules for UAV operation," Mishra said.

"Legal action will be taken against any person, institution or group found violating this instruction. All citizens are requested to follow this rule and cooperate with the security system of the airport," he added.