Flying of balloons, paragliding banned for 60 days in free flight zone of Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Mar 29 (PTI) Police on Saturday banned paragliding, flying of balloons and use of light-emitting objects for 60 days in the free flight zone of Mumbai international airport, a police official said.

According to the official, these objects should not affect the landing and take-off of aircraft and other flying operations.

He said flying balloons can sometimes be seen in and around the airspace, while laser beams are pointed towards landing aircraft in the free flight zone around the airport, Juhu aerodrome and Naval air station INS Shikra, endangering aviation operations.

The restriction will be in place from March 31 to May 29, he said, adding that those flouting the order will face action. PTI ZA NR