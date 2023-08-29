Flying of paragliders, hot air balloons, UAVs prohibited in Delhi ahead of G20 Summit

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Ahead of the G20 Summit, Delhi Police has prohibited flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, hang-gliders and hot air balloons in the national capital from August 29 to September 12 for security reasons, officials said.

An order to this effect was issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Tuesday.

It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of "sub-conventional aerial platforms" like paragliders, paramotors, hang-gliders, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), remotely-piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, or by para-jumping from aircraft etc, the order stated.

Therefore, the city police chief has prohibited flying of such aerial platforms over the jurisdiction of the national capital during the G20 Summit in Delhi and doing so shall be punishable under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), it said.

"This order shall come into force with effect from Tuesday and shall remain in force for a period of 15 days up to September 12 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier," the order read.

The G20 Summit will be held in Delhi from September 9-10. PTI NIT AQS