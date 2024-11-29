Flying Squad teams of agri dept conducts inspections of godowns of various companies

Ludhiana, Nov 29 (PTI) The flying squads of Punjab's Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department on Friday conducted inspections of the godowns of various companies and their dealers.

The step is aimed to prevent illegal hoarding, black marketing of fertilizers, and the tagging of unnecessary chemicals with DAP and other fertilisers.

The four squads, according to a press release issued by the district administration , led by Joint Director of Agriculture (Inputs) Dr Gurjit Singh Brar, also collected 12 samples of fertilizers and six samples of pesticides during the inspection.

Brar emphasised that Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian has issued strict instructions to the department to monitor fertilizer stocks and check any hoarding and ensure the seamless availability of DAP, high-quality fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides are available to farmers, while also taking action against violators.

Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Gurdeep Singh has directed all fertilizer and pesticide dealers in the district to sell only quality products to farmers. PTI COR SUN NB NB