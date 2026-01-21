Flying squads deployed to monitor construction of rural sports grounds: Punjab minister

Chandigarh, Jan 21 (PTI) Punjab Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Wednesday said the state government has deployed three special flying squads to monitor the construction of 3,100 rural sports grounds across the state.

The rural development minister said the state government is developing these playgrounds with the primary objective of steering youth away from drug abuse and motivating them towards sports and healthy lifestyle.

He reiterated the government's firm stance on ensuring quality and transparency in the construction of rural playgrounds across Punjab.

Sond said the government has deployed three special flying squads to ensure complete transparency and effective ground-level monitoring of the project.

These squads will act as the "eyes and ears" of the government, conducting surprise inspections in villages to assess the actual progress and quality of work, he said in a statement.

Sond categorically stated that mere paperwork will no longer be acceptable and that quality construction on the ground is mandatory.

The minister said that an MIS (Management Information System) portal has been developed for real-time monitoring of the project.

Concerned officials are required to upload progress reports every 15 days along with photographs and geo-tagged evidence of the work carried out, the statement said.

Sond said wherever false reporting or negligence in work has been detected, immediate action taken.

Several officials have already been suspended and show-cause notices issued. He made it clear that no political interference will be tolerated in such matters.

He further said that uniform technical standards have been enforced across Punjab and third-party techno-financial audits are being conducted to ensure quality and financial discipline.

"Every single rupee of public money is being accounted for so that rural Punjab receives world-class sports infrastructure," he said.

The minister added that 'sarpanches', gram panchayats and local sports clubs have been made key stakeholders in the initiative. These institutions, he said, are not mere spectators but active partners who will help monitor development works at the village level.