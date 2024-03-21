Flying squads seize goods worth Rs 6 crore in Gujarat; 218 complaints received on cVIGIL app

Ahmedabad, Mar 21 (PTI) Flying squads deployed by the Election Commission (EC) to enforce the model code of conduct in place for the Lok Sabha polls have seized articles and vehicles worth Rs 5.92 crore, including liquor and precious metals, in Gujarat in five days, officials said on Thursday.

The seizures were made between March 16 and 20 after the poll code came into effect for the April-May elections, they said.

These squads have intercepted and seized articles worth Rs 5.92 crore, including 39,584 litres of liquor valued at Rs 1.35 crore, 3.41 kg of gold and silver worth Rs 2.28 crore, along with other items such as motor vehicles, motorcycles, and inedible jaggery worth Rs 2.27 crore during this period, said a release issued by the Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

The EC on March 16 announced schedule for a seven-phased general elections starting on April 19 with counting set for June 4. Voting on all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held in a single phase on May 7.

A total of 218 complaints have been received from March 16 to 20 on the cVIGIL mobile application launched by the EC for receiving online complaints related to the violation of the model code of conduct. All complaints have been promptly addressed according to EC guidelines, the release said.

As many as 1,351 complaints, including 942 related to EPIC (photo identity card), 68 linked to electoral rolls, 20 related to voter slips and 321 others have been received during this period on the National Grievance Services Portal, it said.

Additionally, eight complaints have been received on the helpline number of the control room functioning at the office of the Gujarat CEO, said the release, adding all of them have been addressed.

Furthermore, as many as 1.47 lakh posters, banners and advertisements of political parties have been removed from public properties, and another 54,924 pulled out from private properties in accordance with rules across the state, it added. PTI PJT PD RSY