Flying squads to monitor IVR and ART centers to curb malpractices: Maharashtra minister

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will form flying squads to monitor IVF and Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) centers to curb malpractices, MoS for Home Yogesh Kadam said in the council on Wednesday.

He said the government has taken serious note of the female egg smuggling racket, which was operated from Badlapur in Thane district and involved luring of poor women for quick money.

"To prevent such incidents in the future, joint flying squads of the Home and Health departments will be formed to regularly monitor IVF and ART centers across the state," Kadam said, while replying to a Calling Attention Motion raised by Chitra Wagh of BJP on the Badlapur case.

Kadam said strict action is being taken, and based on confidential information, a joint team of the Chief Medical Officer, Sub-District Hospital Badlapur (East), and police conducted raids.

During the action, medicines worth about Rs 10 lakh were seized from the houses of three women. Additionally, injections required for pregnancy, sonography reports, affidavits in fake names of women, and photographs related to financial transactions were found, he added.

Independent probe teams comprising five officers and 10 personnel have been formed under the supervision of a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thane.

Kadam said four women and two men have been identified as accused in the case, and statements of six victims have been recorded. Further investigation is ongoing.

Appropriate authorities have been appointed at the district and municipal corporation levels. Accordingly, a special inspection campaign for all ART centers in the Thane district has been launched. In the future, considering social aspects, a district-level committee will be established, including local women representatives and women working in the social sector, the minister said.

He added that a system will be introduced to link women's registration at IVF centers with their Aadhaar numbers. PTI PR NSK