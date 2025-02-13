Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace secures global export order for autonomous aircraft

Bengaluru, Feb 13 (PTI) Defence tech company Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace (FWDA) on Thursday announced that it has secured a global export order for its FWD 100 ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) autonomous aircraft from a Sub-Saharan nation.

The deal was unveiled at Aero India 2025, where the company also showcased its upgraded unmanned bomber, equipped with laser-guided weaponry and a 24-hour endurance capability.

"This deal is said to position India among the elite league of global defence exporters, alongside the USA, China, Turkey, Iran, and Israel," the company stated.

According to the statement, the FWD 100 ISR is a sub-variant of the FWD 200B and is reportedly the first Made-in-India autonomous aircraft to receive a global order.

While the deal's value remains undisclosed, the agreement includes an initial delivery of 35 autonomous aircraft.

The aircraft is entirely developed and manufactured in India at FWDA’s state-of-the-art facility in Electronic City, Bengaluru, the statement added.

"India has long been the world's largest importer of arms, often paying ten times the cost for military technology from countries like the US and Israel. This export order marks a pivotal turning point in our nation's history, elevating us into the exclusive league of the world's top five defence exporters," Suhas Tejaskanda, Founder and CEO of FWDA, said in the statement. PTI AMP SSK KH