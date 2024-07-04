Flyover slab falls on car bonnet in Mumbai's Andheri; no report of injury

Mumbai, Jul 4 (PTI) The slab of a flyover in Andheri in western Mumbai fell on a moving car on Thursday afternoon, though no one was injured, a civic official said.

The incident happened near Gundavali metro rail station on Western Express Highway at 3:20 pm, he said.

"The slab fell on the bonnet of the car, damaging its front part. Fire brigade, police and personnel from the local ward office were deployed for relief work post the incident," he said.

More details are awaited, the official added.