FM Nirmala Sitharaman says Kerala's legal pursuit will unveil truth on grant denial

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 25 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday that the Kerala government's move to pursue legal measures regarding its allegation that the Centre is denying grants to the southern state will help the Union government present the real story.

Sitharaman's statement came in response to the Left government's move to explore legal remedies against alleged discrimination in fund allocations.

The Union minister outrightly rejected the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government's long-standing allegation that the BJP-led Centre is withholding grants and funds, and said these charges are being made for political mileage and to mislead the public.

Addressing a business conclave -- "Emerging Bharat, Growing Kerala" -- organised by leading Malayalam daily "Kerala Kaumudi", Sitharaman emphasised that not a single rupee deserved by the southern state is being held back by the Centre.

"You can challenge me in any court, I do not mind. Please go ahead. It gives me one more opportunity to put the facts before the court and say that this is what the story really is," she said.

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal had alleged in Kollam last week that the Centre is being "hugely discriminatory" towards the opposition-ruled states, including Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, in financial matters.

"Of them, the maximum discrimination is being faced by Kerala. We are exploring legal remedies against this action of the Centre," Balagopal had said. PTI LGK TGB RC