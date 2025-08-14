FM radio stations awarded for 43 cities in Phase-III auction

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The Centre has auctioned FM Radio stations across 43 cities, with Sapphire Media placing the highest bid of Rs 7.83 crore for the 92.3 MHz frequency in Ludhiana.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) announced the results of the e-auction for the third batch of Private FM Radio Phase III channels, with bids running into several crores in key markets.

The lowest bid in the auction was of Rs 29 lakh for the 91.1 MHz frequency in Silchar in Assam.

According to the official notification issued on Wednesday, prominent media groups including DB Corp Ltd, Sapphire Media Ltd, Malar Publications Ltd, The Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co. Ltd. and The Malayala Manorama Co. Pvt. Ltd. emerged as major winners, bagging prime frequencies across multiple cities.

HT Media Ltd secured the 93.7 MHz frequency in Moradabad for Rs 2.8 crore. Malar Publications Ltd. and Kal Radio Ltd. won the 91.1 MHz and 91.9 MHz frequencies respectively for Rs 1.93 crore each in Nagercoil and Kanyakumari.

DB Corp Ltd. bagged multiple frequencies, including Rs 1.49 crore each for Bhuj and Gandhidham, and Rs 1.28 crore for Daman.

Similarly, Malar Publications placed winning bids in Coonoor, Dindigul, Karur, Neyveli, Rajapalayam, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai and Vaniyambadi, with prices ranging from Rs 1.31 crore to Rs 1.68 crore.

The Mathrubhumi Group and Malayala Manorama secured the 94.7 MHz and 93.1 frequencies in Palakkad for Rs 1.69 crore each. Ahalia Healthcare bagged the 93.9 MHz frequency in Palakkad for Rs 1.69 crore.

Sapphire Media Ltd. expanded its reach with wins in Bathinda, Haridwar, Kaithal, Panipat and Mathura, with bid amounts ranging between Rs 73 lakh and Rs 1.36 crore.

The winners of the FM Radio stations have to deposit 25 per cent of the successful bid amount by August 18 and the balance by August 28.

"It may also be noted that if the payment as bid deposit is not received by 18.08.2025, the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) shall stand forfeited. Similarly, if the balance amount is not received by 28.08.2025, the EMD and Bid Deposit shall stand forfeited," the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.