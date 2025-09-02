FM Sitharaman chairs textile industry representatives meet on economic challenges

Chennai, Sep 2 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired an interactive meeting with the representatives of the textile industry here on Tuesday in the backdrop of economic challenges affecting the sector including concerns over the US tariff of 50 per cent.

BJP’s Tamil Nadu state chief Nainar Nagenthiran and BJP national women’s wing president and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, too, participated.

Recently, Chief Minister M K Stalin had claimed that the US tariff hike to 50 per cent has severely affected the state’s exports, impacting about Rs 3,000 crore to Tiruppur, besides putting thousands of jobs at risk.

He demanded the Union Government to introduce relief and structural reforms package to safeguard the industries and workers.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party founder and MP Kamal Haasan has appealed to the centre and state governments to come forward to immediately provide relief to the Indian exporters. PTI JSP ADB