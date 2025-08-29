FNTA issue almost resolved: Nagaland CM Rio

Kohima, Aug 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday said the discussions on the demand for Frontier Nagaland Territory Authority (FNTA) by the people of the six eastern districts are nearing conclusion.

The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO), the apex body representing eight tribes across Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Noklak, and Shamator districts, has been demanding a separate state since 2010, alleging decades of neglect.

"For your information, we have almost resolved the FNTA issue," Rio said while briefing the press on the recent visit of the state cabinet to New Delhi.

Responding to PTI on why the cabinet returned without meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said, "No, he sent his delegation, the home secretary, the IB director, and the joint secretary (Northeast). We had a long discussion, and I also had one-to-one meetings with them. So our mission is accomplished, and next time when I go, I am asked to have a one-to-one meeting again..

Rio was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the book 'Oying Motsü -- The Story of Our Threads', a memoir by Abeni TCK.

A tripartite meeting was held in New Delhi on July 23 among officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Nagaland government, and ENPO representatives.

The meeting was understood to have resolved several contentious issues, leaving only a few for the Nagaland government to work on.

On the speculation that the final agreement on FNTA will be signed by October, Rio said, "We have already cleared our side, so it is up to them to arrange, and then bring us the final draft." The ENPO boycotted the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and also did not participate in urban local body polls over its demand for a separate state.

In April, the organisation agreed to the Centre's proposal for a certain degree of autonomy under the FNTA framework, suspending its agitation for statehood.

The ENPO has stated that the FNTA arrangement would be subject to review after 10 years, and that remaining issues will be addressed through democratic and political means.

The organisation has also stated that it will not sign any agreement without firm assurances of financial, legislative, and executive autonomy. PTI NBS NBS SOM