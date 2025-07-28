FOB for soldiers to be completed within 10 months, Delhi HC told

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The Delhi High Court was informed on Monday that a foot over bridge (FOB) meant to facilitate the movement of Rajputana Rifles from their barracks to the parade ground in Delhi Cantonment area would be completed within 10 months.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet PS Arora then directed the Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) to initiate the process for issuing tenders for the FOB's construction.

The court passed the direction after perusing Delhi Cantonment Board's status report which said all government agencies, including the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the PWD and the Rajputana Rifles Regiment Centre in the meetings held on July 10 and 24, had agreed to complete the construction within 10 months.

"Simultaneously let the tender process for construction of the FOB be also initiated by the PWD and a report be filed. In the meantime, the maintenance of the culvert will continue to be carried out," the court said.

The Delhi Cantonment Board's status report also said the Army, as a short term measure, decided to construct a "Bailey bridge".

A Bailey bridge is a type of portable, pre-fabricated truss bridge, the parts of which can be assembled or moved when needed.

The report was filed in pursuance to the high court’s June 18 order, directing the stakeholders — PWD, Delhi Cantonment Board and the Delhi Traffic Police — to hold a joint meeting in July to brainstorm an immediate solution for the construction of a bridge for the convenience of the soldiers.

The court posted the hearing for August 29.

On May 26, the high court took judicial notice of a news report claiming over 3,000 soldiers of the Rajputana Rifles had to pass through foul-smelling and filthy drain to move out of their barracks and reach the parade ground in the Delhi Cantonment area.

"The soldiers are required to pass through this culvert four times a day. The said drain is stated to be flooded and is slick with sludge and sometimes near waist-deep in places," the bench then noted.

Soldiers trudge through sewage four daily in the South Delhi area for decades and no bridge has been built despite repeated requests, the report added.