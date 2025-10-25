Focus aligned with priorities set by Rajasthan govt, police headquarters: Jaipur police commissioner

Jaipur, Oct 25 (PTI) Newly-appointed Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal on Saturday said he would strive to live up to the trust placed in him by the Rajasthan government, describing his assignment as "sensitive and important".

Emphasising that cybersecurity is emerging as a major challenge for law-enforcement agencies, Mittal said, "A proposal for the required resources and technology has already been sent to the government. The state had also made announcements in the budget. The police headquarters is expected to begin the procurement process soon, so that we can effectively combat cybercrime." Addressing a press conference here, the commissioner said his focus would remain aligned with the priorities set by the state government and the police headquarters.

"The ideal situation is one where people's problems are resolved at the police station level, without the need for them to approach senior officials. Our effort will be to move closer to that," he added.

On women's safety, Mittal said several programmes are already being implemented by the police headquarters and the state government is serious about the issue.

"We will continue to work in that direction," he said, adding that he would hold discussions with officers to strengthen teamwork and explore ways to further improve policing.

A 1996-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Mittal was appointed as the Jaipur police commissioner from a transfer list of 34 IPS officers issued on Wednesday.

He replaced Biju George Joseph, who has now been appointed as the additional director general (ADG), personnel, a post previously held by Mittal. PTI SDA ANM RC