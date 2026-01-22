'Focus must be on failure of authorities': Akhilesh dismisses online videos of Noida techie

Lucknow, Jan 22 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said videos of the software engineer who died after falling into a deep pit in Noida shouldn't be aired, asserting that the focus must remain on the authorities' inability to save him.

Attending a ceremony to mark the death anniversary of socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra here, Yadav also blamed the government for the ongoing controversy over the police and the Magh Mela administration allegedly stopping Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati from taking a dip during the Mauni Amavasya bath.

"The lives of farmers, the poor and ordinary citizens would be protected only when the BJP was removed from power," he told reporters at the Janeshwar Mishra Park here.

Yadav paid floral tributes to Mishra in the presence of party office-bearers and workers who came in large numbers for the ceremony and said the socialist movement was under threat from the BJP's "promotion of capitalism".

During his interaction with mediapersons at the event, a reporter claimed that the engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, had allegedly attended a party in Gurugram and was under the influence of alcohol when his car fell into a deep, water-filled pit near an under-construction site in Noida Sector 150 on the night of January 16. He died after frantically pleading for help for around two hours.

Yadav responded that the real question was why the authorities could not rescue him despite reaching the spot.

"Some say that because the water was very cold, no one went ahead to save his life. If his life was lost, it was due to the negligence of the government," Yadav said.

When asked if he thought certain videos were being circulated to "tarnish" the image of the 27-year-old engineer, Yadav said such videos should not be aired at all.

"A person has lost his life. The focus should be on what the government is doing to ensure that such incidents do not happen again at such places," he said.

On the ongoing dispute between the Magh Mela administration and Swami Avimukteshwaranand, Yadav said that 'sanatanis' across the country stood with the Shankaracharya.

He alleged that the BJP was taking actions in the name of religion that even officials were reluctant to carry out. "Officers issuing notices or stopping him from taking a holy dip do not want to be part of this. They are doing it under pressure," Yadav said.

He said the BJP was deviating from the path of religion and that the Shankaracharya deserved full respect.

"If he is being stopped from taking a holy dip at such a sacred place, what can be a bigger injustice? If anyone is responsible for this, it is the BJP government. Even BJP leaders and workers are now asking why the government is doing this," Yadav added.

The mela authority has alleged in multiple notices that Saraswati broke the barrier installed at the reserved Bridge number 2 at the mela and proceeded with a crowd while riding the carriage. At that time, the notice said, there was a huge rush of pilgrims and only pedestrian movement was permitted.

Responding to this, the Swami said he was proceeding for the Sangam bath in a special traditional palanquin and dismissed as baseless the charges that he used a horse-drawn 'bagghi'.

On veteran socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra, Yadav said the BJP was promoting capitalism, which posed a challenge to socialist ideals. He added that capitalism has captured the media, but urged journalists to "not run anyone's agenda".

"When capitalists dominate, it becomes a matter of concern for us socialists to think about how the socialist movement will move forward; how we will uphold the ideals of Janeshwar Mishra ji, Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Ram Manohar Lohia," the former UP chief minister told reporters.

Yadav said socialists remember Mishra for passing on the baton of the movement to them. "We are taking forward the movement that Janeshwar Mishra ji entrusted to all of us," he said.

Mishra, a socialist ideologue associated with the Samajwadi Party is remembered for his lifelong commitment to socialist politics and grassroots movements in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav said the Samajwadi Party was committed to taking forward the fight of PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak -- backward classes, Dalits and minorities) and reaffirmed the party's resolve to strengthen the socialist movement.

When asked about the recent transfer of Sambhal's chief judicial magistrate, Yadav said the matter would be taken note of by the Supreme Court and the high court. "Truth cannot be transferred. How will you transfer the truth?" he said.

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday transferred 14 judicial officers. The transfer order came days after CJM Vibhanshu Sudheer directed that an FIR be lodged against police personnel, including the then circle officer Anuj Chowdhury, in connection with the Sambhal violence case. PTI KIS SKY SKY SKY