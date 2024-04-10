Focus on big victory margins, Gujarat CM meets BJP leaders in Porbandar

Porbandar, Apr 10 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday gave guidance to BJP leaders in the state’s Porbandar district on winning the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and assembly bypoll there with record margins, a party functionary said.

The ruling party has fielded Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya for the Porbandar Lok Sabha seat, while Congress turncoat Arjun Modhwadia has been given the ticket for the bypoll on the Porbandar assembly seat, which fell vacant after his resignation.

After his arrival here, CM Patel held a closed-door meeting with nearly 150 key leaders who are campaigning for both the seats. Later, he met office-bearers of various local bodies and cooperative entities under the Porbandar Lok Sabha seat, said a party leader.

Mandaviya, Modhwadia, state minister Kunvarji Bavaliya and senior party leader Kiritsinh Rana were among the key leaders who met CM Patel.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Modhwadia said, “The CM gave us guidance on how to win both the seats with record margins. During these meetings, local party workers assured him that BJP candidates on both seats would win with a lead of over 1 lakh votes.” Voting for all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat and five assembly seats where bypolls have been necessitated will be held on May 7 and votes will be counted on June 4. PTI COR PJT NR