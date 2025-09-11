Focus on driving travel, collaboration as 3-day BLTM begins in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The Delhi government is planning to organise more events to promote business and leisure travel, tourism minister for the national capital Kapil Mishra said on Thursday.

Addressing the first day of the three-day Business, Leisure, Travel and MICE (BLTM) at the India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICC), Mishra said, "We are planning to organise more such events in the coming days. It is really a big platform where we can collaborate with different states and nations and share multiple bonds." Such events strengthen relations, help explore new markets, and enhance cooperation within the travel and tourism industry, he said.

About 800 exhibitors and 15,000 trade buyers from 15 countries are participating at the BLTM, which aims to promote collaboration across the business and leisure travel sectors.

Amruta Bangera, Director of Marketing at the Israel Ministry of Tourism, said, "India is a big market for Israel, and we have many trade and investment activities taking place together." Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of Azerbaijan Tourism Board, said, "Our partners are doing good business here... business and leisure travel is extremely important for the Azerbaijan Tourism Board and BLTM is the perfect platform that enables us to tap into the Indian market." Krishantha Fernando, General Manager of Sri Lanka Convention Bureau, said, "The Indian market is huge for us right now. The number of Indians travelling to Sri Lanka is 230,000 and we hope to see this grow to more than 500,000."