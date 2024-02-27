Focus on Education policies, paper leaks at ABVP meet in Puducherry

Puducherry, February 27 (PTI) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad organized a two-day meeting of its Central Working committee here starting Tuesday to review and strategise the action plan of organizational activities, beginning with the discussion on the reports of various nationwide activities and initiatives conducted recently.

Advertisment

A press release from the ABVP said that the national president of the ABVP Dr Rajsharan Shahi, the national general secretary Yagywalkya Shukla and the national organizing secretary of the ABVP Ashish Chauhan addressed the meeting. Around 160 workers from across the country participated in the meeting held to focus on organizational activities along with discussions on changes in the education sector, issues affecting the youth and the current national scenario and social conditions.

The meeting would chalk out a plan for the youth of the country to move in a positive direction under the leadership of the ABVP, the release said.

Shahi pointed out that Puducherry with its rich history symbolizes the ethos of progress and harmony. He also said that a new energy has emerged in the entire country due to significant developments such as the consecration of Lord Ram`s idol at Ayodhya.

Advertisment

He pointed out that the low attendance of students in the classrooms of various educational institutions is a major concern for India's future.

Shahi said that ABVP is raising awareness among students through the Parisar Chalo campaign to increase attendance in classrooms for which immediate and effective steps should be evolved.

At the meeting, Shukla said that the new National Education Policy is aimed at re-aligning the comprehensive reforms in the education sector. He also said that there is an immediate need to work effectively on a large scale in the education sector.

Incidents of increasing paper leaks in many states including Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand have severely affected the minds of the youth and strict measures should be taken to prevent these, he said.

The meeting would go on till Wednesday, the release said. PTI CORR SDP