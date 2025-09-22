Focus on helping people of Punjab instead of watching my reels: Delhi CM to Kejriwal

Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday hit out at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to focus less on finding her speeches on social media and stand with the people of Punjab who recently battled floods.

Her remarks came a day after former Delhi chief minister Kejriwal had flagged a video clip of Gupta talking about EVM manipulation.

"I want to tell Mr Kejriwal — please spend less time watching my videos, reels, and interviews on social media. You seem more interested in clipping portions from them to target me. If you had devoted the same energy to focusing on Delhi, its citizens would not be this unhappy today," she said at the foundation stone laying event of Hari Nagar bus depot.

Kejriwal had shared a clip on X in which the chief minister, while responding to a question on allegations of EVM hacking, said, "For 70 years Congress was hacking electronic voting machines (EVMs) and nothing happened, but when BJP did it, suddenly it became an issue?”

Her alleged statement created a political uproar in Delhi and fuelled debates that the BJP captured power in the capital through vote theft.

BJP had hit back, saying it was shocking that Kejriwal was posting an edited portion of an interview with Gupta.

Gupta later said, "You presented the words of the chief minister of a state in a distorted manner. You should be ashamed. You have been a chief minister for 11 years. You don't have any work? I advise him to alleviate the suffering of people of Punjab, instead of watching my reels,".

"I am standing with the people of Delhi. He left the DTC in losses. We will bring it back in profit," she added.