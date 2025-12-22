Focus on last-mile delivery: Vice president to defence accounts officials

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday said civil servants will play a crucial role in translating the government's vision of making India a developed nation by 2047 and said the prime focus should be of taking development to the grassroots level.

Addressing a group of trainee officers of the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS), he said youthful energy and innovative thinking of the young officers would be vital in nation-building and urged them to adopt "Seva Bhav" (spirit of service) and "Kartavya Bodh" (sense of duty) as their guiding mantra.

"As the nation moves towards the ambitious goal of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047, civil servants will play a pivotal role in translating this vision into reality," the vice president said.

Radhakrishnan emphasised that development must focus on inclusive growth and last-mile delivery.

Underscoring the significance of the Indian Defence Accounts Service, the vice president said that the service plays a critical role in managing the financial resources of the Indian Armed Forces and allied organisations.

As the accounting and financial authority of the defence services, he said officers must understand and assimilate the challenges faced by the Armed Forces while discharging their duties. Radhakrishnan emphasised that prudent financial management is essential to ensure the operational readiness of the Armed Forces.

The VP stressed upon the need to maintain the highest standards of integrity, transparency, vigilance and accountability, especially since public money represents the hard-earned contributions of taxpayers.

Responding to a question from an officer trainee on expectations from civil servants in the journey towards a developed India, he urged them to remain innovative, adaptive to modern technologies, enthusiastic in their work, empathetic in approach and ethical in administration.