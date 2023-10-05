Focus on marketing millet items, Maharashtra agriculture commissioner tells entrepreneurs

Thane, Oct 5 (PTI) Entrepreneurs need to focus on marketing of items made from millets, Maharashtra Agriculture Commissioner Sunil Chavan said on Thursday.

The state's endeavour to increase production of millets and its consumption was bearing fruit, he said while inaugurating a "millets festival" here.

"Entrepreneurs should focus on marketing these items along with increasing production. The United Nations has declared this year as International Year of Millets, as part of which special efforts are being made to increase the production and consumption of millets," he said.

During the upcoming Diwali season, take the initiative of giving nutritious items made from millets as gifts to kin and friends, Chavan said.

In order to increase the cultivation area of cereals and to promote its processing industries, cereal has been included in Thane's 'one district, one product' initiative, Collector Ashok Shingare said at the event. PTI COR BNM BNM