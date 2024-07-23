Focus on social justice through saturation approach: Sitharaman

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) For achieving social justice comprehensively, the saturation approach of covering all eligible people through various programmes, including those for education and health, will be adopted, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, she said that to ensure inclusive human resource development, social justice saturation approach will be adopted.

Social justice through saturation approach refers to a strategy where the government aims to ensure that all eligible individuals are covered by various programmes and initiatives.

"Our government is committed to all-round, all-pervasive and all-inclusive development of people, particularly farmers, youth, women and the poor," Sitharaman said.

"Implementation of schemes meant for supporting economic activities by craftsmen, artisans, SHGs, SC/ST and women entrepreneurs and street vendors, such as PM Vishwakarma, PM SVAnidhi, NRLM and Stand-UP India will be stepped up," she said.