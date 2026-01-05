Focus on strengthening Haryana's medical infra; ensure access to health services: Minister

Chandigarh, Jan 5 (PTI) Haryana Health Minister Aarti Singh Rao on Monday directed officials to prioritise strengthening the state's healthcare infrastructure in the upcoming budget, stressing that no area should be deprived of access to health facilities.

Chairing a meeting here to review budget preparations of the health, AYUSH and medical education departments, Rao said GIS (Geographic Information Systems) mapping should be used to ensure equitable distribution of health institutions and quality healthcare access for all citizens.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the current status of health services in the state, assessed requirements and discussed future plans, an official statement said.

The health minister said the state government has given in-principle approval to upgrade the sub-health centre at Tain village in Nuh district to a Primary Health Centre (PHC).

An expenditure of around Rs 36 lakh has also been sanctioned for deployment of necessary staff to ensure timely medical services for residents, she added.

Additionally, an approval has been granted to open a new PHC at Khatodda village in Mahendragarh district, which will provide primary healthcare facilities to nearby rural areas, the minister said.

Rao instructed officials to make advance budgetary provisions for starting new health services in areas where facilities are lacking, particularly in remote and backward regions.

Reiterating the government's commitment to public health, she said the Haryana government is fully dedicated to providing accessible, affordable and quality healthcare services across the state. PTI VSD ARB ARB