Narendra Modi Post Budget Webinar

New Delhi (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for accelerating the process of linking the country’s education sector to the real-world economy.

Addressing a post-budget webinar, he said the focus on subjects like AI and automation needs to be increased.

"We will have to accelerate the process of linking our education system to the real world economy even further... We will have to increase our focus on subjects like AI and automation, digital economy and design-driven manufacturing,” he said, noting that India is moving towards an innovation driven economy.

The prime minister also noted that India is today working on the vision of preventive and holistic health.

In the past few years, the country's health infrastructure has been strengthened... medical colleges have opened in hundreds of districts... through the Ayushman Bharat scheme and Arogya Mandirs, access to health services has been extended to every village. Our yoga and Ayurveda are becoming popular all over the world,” he said.