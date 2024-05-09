Focus on sustainable development in Rajasthan using expert suggestions: Governor

Jaipur, May 9 (PTI) Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday called on prioritising balanced and sustainable development in Rajasthan and subject experts have been invited for suggestions on it.

Addressing the meeting of the Governor's Advisory Board at Raj Bhavan here, Mishra said there should be focus on long-term development through well-planned schemes in the areas of tribal welfare, education, agriculture, tourism, industry etc.

Mishra said that under the Governor's Advisory Board, an initiative has been taken to work for the continuous, sustainable and all-round development of the state by inviting suggestions from subject experts, according to an official statement.

In the meeting, he stressed on increasing efforts for entrepreneurship development and exploiting the resources available in Rajasthan.

He also expressed the need to take up effective development works under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and implement them. PTI AG SKY SKY