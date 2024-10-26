Focus on winnability of candidates; no formula fixed among MVA partners: Jayant Patil

Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) Maharashtra president of NCP (SP) Jayant Patil said on Saturday that no formula over seats has been fixed among MVA constituents for the assembly polls and that decisions are being made on the winnability of candidates.
Addressing a news conference, Patil also declared his party’s candidates for 22 seats. The Sharad Pawar-led outfit had earlier announced candidates in 45 of the state’s 288 assembly constituencies.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents, Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT), had previously said that they would contest 85 seats each in the November 20 Maharashtra elections. However, discussions on the final seat-sharing pact are still underway.
“Ninety or eighty-five seats – no formula has been fixed. Whoever can win, that party will be considered. Our effort is to put forth our best candidate,” said Raut.
Asked about the ‘90-90-90’ arrangement for MVA partners as told by senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, the NCP (SP) leader said, “One or two seats will (remain contentious) here and there.” Sena (UBT) and the Congress have insisted on contesting over 100 seats each out of the 288 seats in the state.
Patil also slammed the BJP over the alleged derogatory remarks by one of its leaders against Thorat’s daughter.
The BJP-led Mahayuti government talks of giving respect to women but uses language that states otherwise, he said. It has insulted all sisters in Maharashtra and they will make the ruling party pay for it, he claimed.
Patil also attacked the government over farm losses due to unseasonal rains and flayed the Eknath Shinde government over farmer suicides.
The NCP (SP) leader claimed that the government took several decisions just ahead of the elections without giving them a thought. It did not think about farmers while taking the decisions, he claimed. PTI PR NR