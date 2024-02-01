Focus will be on visible and basic policing, says new Pune top cop

Pune, Feb 1 (PTI) New Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Thursday said his focus would be on "visible and basic policing." Kumar, a 1995-batch IPS officer, was speaking to reporters after taking charge from outgoing police commissioner Retesh Kumar.

"Our priority and focus will be basic policing such as prevention, detection of crime, traffic management, VIP security, safety of women and children, deterrence of cyber and economic crime, and effective and quick redressal of citizens' grievances," he said.

Notably, `Koyta gangs' -- criminals carrying `Koyta' daggers who terrorised neighbourhoods -- had become a headache for the city police in the recent months, while the daylight murder of gangster Sharad Mohol shocked the city last month.

Efforts will be made to augment the visibility of police as it gives confidence to vulnerable sections of society, Kumar said.

Decongestion of city roads would be one of his priorities, he said.

Wearing a helmet is mandatory and voluntary compliance with the rule should be increased, he said to a question.

Police will also ensure the enforcement of seatbelt regulations and act against triple-riding on two-wheelers and driving on the wrong side, the commissioner added. PTI SPK KRK