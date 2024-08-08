Focusing on developing opportunities in govt, private sectors for jobs: Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said his government is focusing on identifying and developing opportunities in both the public and private sectors to connect the state's vast population with development and employment.

Adityanath said this during the inauguration of Health City Vistaar (a 300-bed super specialty hospital and trauma centre) in Gomti Nagar Extension here, calling the Rs 200-crore private healthcare facility an outcome of the UP Global Investors Summit.

"We are focusing on identifying and developing opportunities in both the government and private sectors to connect this vast population with development and employment," the chief minister said while emphasizing that UP is home to 25 crore people.

He noted that since the BJP government took office in 2017, significant efforts have been made to boost employment in both sectors, resulting in job opportunities for over 6.5 lakh youth.

"The Investor Summit in 2018 also opened the doors to increased investments in the state," he added.

On the situation prior to the BJP government, Adityanath said, "Before our administration, the state faced severe challenges as investors were looking to leave, and crime was rampant, making both daughters and businesses unsafe. We implemented a zero-tolerance policy, which has since become a national model for rule of law. These crucial steps paved the way for a resurgence of investments in the state."

Discussing the transformation in investment in UP, Adityanath said when the BJP government first assumed power, he proposed holding an investor summit, and UP was initially projected to attract an investment of Rs 20,000 crore, which would have been inadequate for the state's development.

"We then embarked on significant efforts that are now yielding positive results," he remarked.

The chief minister noted that what began with an investment of Rs 4 lakh crore in the first investor summit has since escalated to Rs 40 lakh crore, "exemplifying our ambition" to make the state a USD 1 trillion economy.

He further said there were doubts about the authenticity of these investment figures, so the list was made public to address them and this approach has proven successful.

"Investment, whether large or small, paves the way for development and offers new opportunities to youth by connecting them with employment," he added.