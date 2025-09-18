Focusing on level playing field for arbitration between corporations, small businesses: CJI

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Thursday said it was being ensured that a level playing field for arbitration between larger corporations and smaller businesses, particularly, micro, small, and medium enterprises, got attention.

The CJI was speaking at the inaugural event of "Delhi Arbitration Weekend".

He said India was maturing and developing into a leading arbitration jurisdiction on the global stage.

"One area that requires attention is ensuring a level playing field in arbitration between larger corporations and smaller businesses, particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises. Although legislative and policy initiatives have been promising and commendable, it is essential to expedite their implementation and benefits to all stakeholders," he said.

CJI Gavai said the process will unlock the full potential of arbitration as a tool for commercial efficiency, rather than letting it become a source of prolonged disputes.

Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Chief Justice, High Court of Australia, Justice Stephen Gageler, also shared the stage. PTI UK AMK AMK