Focussed training, talent development, to expand opportunities for athletes in NE region: Guv

Imphal, Dec 30 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday said that "focused training, talent development, and local leagues would expand opportunities for young athletes across the region," according to a Lok Bhavan statement.

Bhalla said this at the 4th High-Level Task Force Meeting on Promotion of Sports in the North East region through video conferencing.

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia, Mizoram Sports minister, Secretary, Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Manipur Chief Secretary and senior officers from Northeastern states, MDoNER, and state sports departments participated in the meeting.

Scindia also emphasised a focused and practical approach to strengthening sports in the Northeast, proposing the concept of "one sport one state." Highlighting the importance of coaching quality, talent scouting, and grassroots competitions, Scindia called for structured tournaments from village to state levels and the preparation of discipline-specific case studies for each state.

The governor appreciated the vision, noting that focused training, talent development, and local leagues would expand opportunities for young athletes across the region, it said. PTI COR RG