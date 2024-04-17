Fodder camp set up amid water, food shortage for cattle in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 17 (PTI) In the wake of water and food shortage for animals in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a fodder camp for cattle has been set up here, local BJP MLA Prashant Bamb has said.

Advertisment

Due to inadequate rainfall in the last monsoon season, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is facing shortage of water.

A fodder camp for cattle has been set up at Khojewadi village in Gangapur tehsil here, Bamb told PTI on Tuesday.

"We are arranging around 10 kg of wet and dry fodder for each animal every day," he said.

"We have appealed to the farmers to register the number of their cattle to be sent to the fodder camp, where nearly 1,000 animals will be kept from Wednesday," he said.

Farmers will be provided access to the CCTV footage of the camp to see on their mobile phones the status of their cattle, Bamb said. PTI AW GK