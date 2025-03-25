Foetus, vestigial organs found dumped in roadside garbage near Pune; FIR filed

Pune, Mar 25 (PTI) Police on Tuesday registered a case against unidentified persons after a foetus and vestigial organs that were part of biomedical waste, were found dumped in glass containers at Daund in Maharashtra's Pune district, officials said.

Ten glass containers containing this biomedical waste were found dumped in the garbage by the roadside in Daund in the morning, they said.

"We found one foetus and some vestigial organs. All these were disposed of in 10 different glass containers in a wrongful manner at a garbage site located at the Borawake chowk in Daund," inspector Gopal Pawar of Daund police station said.

An offence was then registered against unidentified persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 89 (causing a miscarriage without the woman's consent), 90 (death caused by an act done with intent to cause miscarriage), 271 ( negligently spreading a disease dangerous to life) and 272 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), he said. TI SPK NP